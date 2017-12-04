Home Collaboration How Do Millennial Employees Influence Enterprise Technology?

How Do Millennial Employees Influence Enterprise Technology?

How Do Millennial Employees Influence Enterprise Technology?
Today’s modern enterprises often have at least three generations (and as many as five generations) of employees working side-by-side. According to research done by Media Partners, some people from the Pre-Baby Boomer generation are still working, and individuals born after the year 2000 (in the Gen Z or Post-Millennial generation) are just starting to enter the workforce. Millennials, those born between 1978 and 2000, make up the largest percentage of the workforce, at 44%; while Gen Xers, born between 1965 and 1977 make up 27% of the workforce.

Millennials have different work preferences and expectations of employers than previous generations. Any company that wants to successfully compete in the marketplace for top workforce must be prepared to meet their demands for appropriate business technology and solutions.

Here’s what you need to know about their work preferences, expectations, and how that should influence the choice of technology solutions you deploy in your organization.

Millennial Work Preferences

While Millennials have earned a reputation for jumping from one job to the next, the Pew Research Center found that their job tenure is actually very similar to that of Gen Xers at the same age. For example, in the year 2000, 21.8% of Gen Xers had worked for the same employer for five years or more. Similarly, in 2016, 22% of Millennials had been with the same employer for the same length of time.

The Millennial generation is motivated to find job security and competitive pay in positions they feel are meaningful and make the world a better place. They like the idea of making a difference with the work they do, rather than simply reporting to work to bring home a paycheck. Millennials who are 22 or younger are more competitive in nature and entrepreneurial, while older Millennials between the ages of 23 and 39 tend to seek employment at companies that fit into their overall life plan and offer a highly collaborative environment.

Read the entire article here, How Do Millennial Employees Influence Enterprise Technology?

Via the fine folks at Ericom.

Ericom Software provides simple, secure solutions for remote access, desktop virtualization (VDI) and web security, with a focus on application delivery, cloud enablement, and secure browsing. Since 1993, Ericom has been helping users to securely access enterprise mission-critical applications running on abroad range of Microsoft Windows Terminal Servers, Virtual Desktops, legacy hosts, Linux and other systems. Ericom has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and EMEA. Ericom also has an extensive network of distributors and partners throughout North America, Europe, APAC, and Africa. Our expanding customer base is more than 30 thousand strong, with over 8 million users.

