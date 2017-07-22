How Different Organizations are Approaching Cloud Adoption – #AWS Session Video
The implementation of highly scalable, easy-to-deploy technology is transforming the public sector, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. Organizations begin their cloud adoption journeys in many ways. Some start with pilot projects and others jump into mission critical programs, but they are all starting with an existing infrastructure. Adopting cloud doesn’t mean scrapping it all and starting over. This session explores how organizations are using cloud while building on their existing technology and lessons they’ve learned along the way.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
