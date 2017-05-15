We all need all the help we can get in the kitchen. Whether that involves meal planning or roasting the perfect chicken, deep learning promises to help bring more to the joy of cooking.

Thanks to deep learning, you’ll soon get the kind of help no cookbook can provide. Innit, a Bay Area startup, is tapping the power of GPU-powered deep learning to build what can best described as a kitchen operating system.

“It’s all about you and your food and the appliances you use every day, and the people you share your food with,” Hristo Bojinov, Innit’s CTO, said during a presentation Thursday at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference. “We like to say that we’re giving food a voice.”

Innit’s vision combines connectivity and computer vision to make the most of food in our refrigerators and pantries. It’s building its platform with the intent of tapping multiple data sources—shopping records, a recipe database, market analytics, and user behavior and preferences—to streamline meal preparation.

Bojinov said the company wants consumers to be able to spend more time with friends and family, and less time planning meals, shopping, and monitoring the cooking process.

Read the entire article here, How Deep Learning Will Stir More Joy into Your Cooking

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.