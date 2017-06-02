How Deep Learning Promotes Early Detection of Cancer

Seeing may be believing. But when treating cancer, our eyes sometimes misinform us.

When interpreting CT and MRI scans, it can be difficult to distinguish the borders between organs and tumors, to determine how tumors have changed since the previous exam, and to spot new tumors when the focus is on another area.

Researchers at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Medical Image Computing are applying GPUs and deep learning to ramp up the accuracy of cancer diagnoses. With AI-powered image analysis, doctors can better avoid false positives that lead to unnecessary treatment, and increase the likelihood of spotting new tumors that may appear.

“We believe that early detection is key,” said Markus Harz, a research scientist at Fraunhofer MEVIS. “When an abnormality is detected in images, proper diagnostic workup is the next challenge.”

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.