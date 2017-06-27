How Datadog is using AWS and PagerDuty to Keep Pace with Growth and Improve Incident Resolution Video
Meeting the demands of ever changing IT management and security requirements means evolving both how you respond to and resolve incidents. It’s critical for organizations to adopt a scalable DevOps solution that integrates with their current monitoring systems to enable collaboration across development and operations teams, reducing the mean time to resolution. PagerDuty works with AWS services like Amazon CloudWatch, to provide rapid incident response with rich, contextual details that allow you to analyze trends and monitor the performance of your applications and AWS environment.
Learn more at http://amzn.to/2u9Xfj5.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
