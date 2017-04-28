How Cisco Digitally Transformed Its Workforce?

Digital transformation starts with people and an organizational culture that’s aligned toward a unified vision of business transformation. Creating a more virtual, collaborative, flexible, and productive workforce is very important to become a digital business. If you are going to attract and retain the best people, you need to create a work environment that empowers them to feel engaged, productive, satisfied, and valued in an increasingly digital, global, and mobile workforce.

Workforce transformation is needed to:

Drive productivity and engagement

Attract and retain talent

Optimize Real Estate portfolio

Cisco has 80,620 employees and 23 million sq. ft. of real estate in 94 countries. Cisco is making its workforce more digital and transforming the way its employees work by implementing the following:

