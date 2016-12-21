How Cat Pictures Help Computers Read Chest X-rays

Dr. Alvin Rajkomar remembers the exact moment he realized how urgently he needed a faster way to read patients’ medical images.

His patient in the intensive care unit of University of California at San Francisco Medical Center was showing signs of a life-threatening lung condition that requires immediate treatment. Rajkomar, an assistant professor at UCSF, knew just what to do. But his hands were tied until he could confirm his diagnosis with a chest X-ray.

Normally, he’d have to wait for test results while a radiologist collected, uploaded and reviewed the images. In this case Rajkomar happened to be next to the machine when the technician took the X-ray. He saw the abnormality, took action — and saved the patient’s life.

But he knew that doctors in the ICU are seldom on the spot when the X-ray is taken. Deciding that he and his patients could no longer afford the usual wait, Rajkomar set out to speed things up by automating analysis with GPU-accelerated deep learning.

Dr. Alvin Rajkomar trained his deep learning algorithm to distinguish chest X-rays of the front of the chest from those picturing its side.

In the process, he showed how researchers could use ordinary images — everything from cats to coats to cauliflower — to train deep learning algorithms for medical images.

