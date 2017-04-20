Home Desktop How Can Remote Desktop Manager Help You Become PCI Compliant

How Can Remote Desktop Manager Help You Become PCI Compliant

How Can Remote Desktop Manager Help You Become PCI Compliant
PCI DSS is an acronym for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. It’s a set of worldwide protection standards developed by major payment card companies, and it’s mandatory for businesses that store, process, or transmit payment card data. Guidance is also provided to software, app and device creators that facilitate payment card transactions. It is intended to protect both consumers and businesses.

The consequences for companies that do not meet these requirements can be damaging in many ways. Without being PCI DSS compliant, companies would risk monetary loss, loss of client confidence, and they could incur legal costs, fines and penalties, and even bankruptcy. The PCI requirements, in other words, are not to be taken lightly.

Obviously, if your business is governed by PCI DSS, then compliance is high on your priority list. And guess what? Remote Desktop Manager can help you meet the requirements that are bolded in the list below.

Read the entire article here, How Can Remote Desktop Manager Help You Become PCI Compliant

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

