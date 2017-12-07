Home Cloud Computing How Can Cloud Infrastructure Help You Stay Competitive?

How Can Cloud Infrastructure Help You Stay Competitive?

0
How Can Cloud Infrastructure Help You Stay Competitive?
0

We’ve become so accustomed to locking in certain functionality when we buy hardware devices that it’s now something we expect to upgrade in the future. Think about your smartphone, your desktops, your cars and all of your datacenter equipment. Even if what you have is still working, but it’s not as great anymore, we either live with it or justify how to upgrade our older, inefficient productivity tools and infrastructure to get the latest capabilities.

The speed of innovation in datacenter infrastructure is a perfect example. There are always new functional capabilities appearing. New processor speeds, bigger and faster disks or flash media, higher speed networks… and they may even be less expensive! Buying a new car because it’s got new gadgets might sound like a great thing, but it’s not pragmatically affordable when what you own is working. We see the very same things happen when new datacenter options appear. They’re the “latest thing” until the next latest thing comes along. You can never affordably keep up, right?

Well, maybe there’s a better alternative. The modern flexibility of public cloud platforms offers customers instant access to a wide variety of compute, storage and networking ingredients that form almost infinite combinations. The difference is you don’t have to buy all of the combinations, and you get to pick what’s best for your business. This flexibility isn’t a static decision that you’re stuck with at the time of purchase, like computer hardware, it’s malleable throughout the lifecycle of your project, and throughout the lifecycle of your business.

Read the entire article here, How Can Cloud Infrastructure Help You Stay Competitive?

Via the fine folks at SoftNAS

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Mobile
Networking
News
Storage
SoftNAS
SoftNAS

SoftNAS, LLC is a leading storage software company that provides Simply Powerful agile storage software that protects mission-critical and business-critical data in the cloud. SoftNAS believes that storage can be both powerful and frictionless, providing customers with the enterprise-grade NAS storage capabilities required to safely and reliably operate mission-critical IT systems and applications in the cloud. SoftNAS supports the most popular cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511903527_maxresdefault.jpg

          FSLogix – Context based Application Masking Access method Video

          In this use case video we show how the type of access (internal or external access) is used to dynamically apply the corresponding FSLogix App Masking policy within the remote session. This video is from the fine folks at deviceTRUST.

          read more
          1512014227_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Conditional Access based on Security State) Video

          1512630128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class December 2017 – On Demand Video

          1512648344_hqdefault.jpg

          Launch Applications the Amazon Way – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video