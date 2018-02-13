Home Applications How and Why You Should Use Application Whitelisting (AWL)

How and Why You Should Use Application Whitelisting (AWL)

Did you know companies are hit with ransomware every 40 seconds on average?

We’ve been discussing ransomware for years and it isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s getting easier to produce and at a faster rate.

To put it into perspective, some of the world’s most sophisticated companies are taking a hit to their bottom lines. “Package delivery company FedEx Corp. said a[NotPetya] attack on its Dutch unit slashed $300 million from its quarterly profit, and the company lowered its full-year earnings forecast.”

What can you do to protect your organization?

Application whitelisting (AWL) is a start. AWL controls the software that’s allowed to run on a computer system. Blocking and/or approving processes and executables as someone attempts to run them is the goal.

When and where should AWL be used?

  1. On centrally managed hosts connected to other computers
  2. Any system that does not have a built in “deny by default” technology
  3. Hosts in high-risk environments
  4. Machines where users do not have administrative privileges

Read the entire article here, How and Why You Should Use Application Whitelisting (AWL) | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.

Applications
Desktop
Management
News
Tricerat
Tricerat

