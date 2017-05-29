How an AI App Can Translate a Photo into a Skin Cancer Diagnosis
Getting to a doctor is rarely easy. Those in remote locations can travel hundreds of miles, incurring lodging and transit costs along the way.
For patients with skin cancer — or with a suspicious skin lesion — GPU deep learning may be the key to replacing that time, effort and expense with something as simple as a picture taken with a smartphone.
That’s the scenario painted by a Stanford University collaboration between AI researchers and the school’s dermatology department. They created a deep learning algorithm that enables photos of skin lesions to be classified as benign or malignant with as much accuracy as can be achieved by a dermatologist.
“For a long time we’ve been excited by the notion of early-stage diagnostics and disease detection,” said Andre Esteva, an electrical engineering Ph.D. student in the university’s Artificial Intelligence Lab.
More than 5 million new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed every year in the U.S. alone. It’s especially prevalent in sunny rural areas, where many light-skinned people tend to live, Esteva says.
Read the entire article here, How an AI App Can Translate a Photo into a Skin Cancer Diagnosis
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
Share this:
