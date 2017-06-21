How AI Helped Debunk Myth of the Perfect Mom > with NVIDIA AI Podcast!
On social media, in magazines, on advertisements all around us, perfection is personified.
Everywhere we go, idealized images of models with flawless skin, snowy-white teeth and just-so hair surround us.
In a recent ad campaign for personal care product maker Baby Dove, MHP Communications asked U.K. creative agency Happy Finish to use AI to turn this model of perfection back on itself.
By making the unreal seem real, they sparked a conversation about one of the most emotional topics imaginable: mothers.
Aimee, the Parental Paradigm
Baby Dove sponsored a survey that found nine out of 10 first-time mothers said they feel pressure to be perfect due to images they see in social media and magazines.
