NVIDIA Podcast: How AI Can Create Better Beer, Yummier Chocolate

Whether brewing crisp lagers or creating a new candy bar, flavor is a fickle thing. And that’s a big business problem for the food and beverage industry.

On this week’s edition of the NVIDIA AI Podcast we talk to Jason Cohen, founder of Analytical Flavor Systems, who is using AI to help businesses that create beer, chocolate, wine, coffee and spirits better understand flavor.

“Something crazy like 95 percent of all new products fail, either in the conception phase or in the R&D phase or in the go-to-market phase,” Cohen says in a conversation with our host, Michael Copeland. “That’s because these companies can’t predict consumer preference, because they don’t have a measurement of what consumers are going to taste in that product.”

