Talk about a growth industry.

If your lettuce was produced in the U.S., there’s already a 10 percent chance AI helped grow it, thanks to a Silicon Valley startup founded by a pair of entrepreneurs with deep roots in the agriculture industry.

The duo have harnessed AI to help farmers deal with one of their toughest problems. When it’s time to fertilize crops, farmers remove planted seeds to ensure that their produce will have enough room to grow, a method known as “thinning.”

The process is arduous and expensive. But that’s changing, explained Blue River Technology co-founder and CTO Lee Redden — who grew up in a farm in Nebraska before coming to California to attend Stanford’s business school.

With his co-founder and Blue River Technology CEO, Jorge Heraud, Redden developed a product that uses deep learning to help farmers fertilize and thin their crops.

Read the entire article here, How AI Already Helps Grow 10% of U.S. Lettuce

