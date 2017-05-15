How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

Join our webinar to learn why iN DEMAND, a joint venture between Comcast, Cox Communications and Charter that provides streaming video services to major cable companies, brought their data storage from on-premises to the cloud using SoftNAS Cloud for AWS.

Are you considering transitioning your on-premises data storage, but concerned about how to move enterprise-grade storage that your company relies on 24/7 to a cloud NAS? In this webinar, you’ll learn why SoftNAS Cloud for AWS can help you create a cloud NAS that supports standard file protocols with a 99.9999% No Storage Downtime Guarantee.

Learn more at https://www.softnas.com/aws