How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar
Join our webinar to learn why iN DEMAND, a joint venture between Comcast, Cox Communications and Charter that provides streaming video services to major cable companies, brought their data storage from on-premises to the cloud using SoftNAS Cloud for AWS.
Are you considering transitioning your on-premises data storage, but concerned about how to move enterprise-grade storage that your company relies on 24/7 to a cloud NAS? In this webinar, you’ll learn why SoftNAS Cloud for AWS can help you create a cloud NAS that supports standard file protocols with a 99.9999% No Storage Downtime Guarantee.
Learn more at https://www.softnas.com/aws
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications