Home Desktop How 3 Customers Eliminated Their VDI Deployment Angst

How 3 Customers Eliminated Their VDI Deployment Angst

0
How 3 Customers Eliminated Their VDI Deployment Angst
0

If you know anything about Workspot, you know that our mantra is how insanely simple our VDI 2.0 really is. We’re obsessed with making our customers successful. Recently, we wrote a blog to illustrate the choice you have between Workspot and legacy VDI solutions. It’s akin to the choice between taking an Uber or building your own car when you’re going to dinner. The comparison really resonates with a lot of folks.

That blog’s response got us thinking about other ways to “show, not tell.” So this week, instead of outlining ways that Workspot is revolutionizing the VDI industry, we decided to highlight a few customer stories – in particular how they got over their VDI deployment angst. After all, it’s one thing to blow your own horn. It’s something else entirely when your customers do it for you.

Read the entire article here, How 3 Customers Eliminated Their VDI Deployment Angst

via the fine folks at WorkSpot

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Workspot
Workspot Workspot has reinvented VDI with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and groundbreaking Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. With the ability to deploy thousands of virtual desktops in hours — not weeks or months — Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. A frictionless experience across mobile, Mac and PC platforms delights users with its elegance and simplicity. Based in Cupertino, California, Workspot was awarded the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award Winner for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        ITSM can be a game of chances and isn’t always a sure bet. Anything can fall through the cracks leading to disasters. So what better place to learn about ITSM than the casinos. Come have some fun at this free webinar where you’ll learn about ITSM through clever casino analogies. We’ll teach you how some […]

        read more
        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492015076_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Azure Active Directory B2B Collaboration: simple, secure external sharing of your Apps and Services

          Lead engineer for Microsoft Identity Services Sarat Subramaniam, offers a detailed overview of Azure Active Directory B2B collaboration, now generally available. The Azure AD B2B service simplifies the secure sharing of your Apps and services with your external business partners and colleagues. It allows users to easily share common Apps and services to collaborate with […]

          read more
          1491144849_maxresdefault.jpg

          OK Tire got up to speed with ServiceDesk Plus and saves time using Desktop Central

          1492257370_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Get ahead of attackers with identity driven security – Session 2

          1492273694_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Desktop Master Class – XenDesktop with ShareFile – April 2017

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!