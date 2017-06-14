Houston Eye Turns to Workspot Virtual Apps on Azure to Boost Physician Productivity

Within the span of just a couple of years, most healthcare organizations have resolved their concerns with cloud computing and many are testing cloud platforms with financial, HR and other back office applications. It’s the first step toward what will ultimately be widespread use of the cloud to enhance patient care, while also streamlining IT and reducing costs. With ever-growing demand for healthcare and constrained resources for providing it, IT can and must drive the transformation that creates an information-centric environment in which patients have easy access to their records and participate in their own care. Big data analytics drives treatment efficiency and efficacy, and healthcare providers can take advantage of vast knowledge banks to collaborate on tough problems. In healthcare, cloud computing is at the center of this transformation. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global adoption for cloud services in healthcare will grow from $3.73 billion in 2015 to nearly $9.5 billion by 2020.

The momentum behind cloud adoption in healthcare comes as no surprise to us. These days, pretty much every conversation we have with IT leaders includes the words “Microsoft Azure”. One of our customers, Houston Eye Associates, is the perfect example of a healthcare provider with a vision and a plan for how cloud computing is taking their organization into the future.

Houston Eye Associates (HEA)–the largest ophthalmology practice in the nation–understood that their IT systems needed a major overhaul for them to achieve their patient care goals. Virtual app delivery is core to HEA’s ability to support 29 locations across the US and support future growth, but their existing virtual app solution was causing serious problems that had to be addressed.

