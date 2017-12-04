When complaints about slow systems reach a fever pitch, there’s no ignoring them. You’ve exhausted all the hardware options at your disposal. Maybe now is the time to scale out your SQL Server. It’s a trendy thing these days, isn’t it? Just like they’re doing in the cloud.

In theory, scaling out seems easy enough, and has definitely worked well with web servers. A little help from load balancers to direct traffic and you’re all set. Or maybe not. Don’t make the mistake of underestimating the level of effort and expertise necessary to partition databases (1) from one machine to two. Check out these articles from a variety of creditable sources and you’ll see what I mean.

There are a lot of considerations before you scale SQL Server. Should you shard (2) the database horizontally using ranges of rows — only to find that you’ve aggravated the hot spots? Or maybe you should split it vertically. Whichever you choose, some significant upfront testing and modeling must precede these decisions. This is when the hard work truly begins.

Read the entire article here, Hitting the limits of your SQL Server: Time to scale out?

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software/a>.