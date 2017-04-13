HIPAA violations can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. These violations are often caused by breaches, cyber threats, and human errors that compromise patient protected health information (PHI). Here are some tips for managing HIPAA violations that impact your patients and your organizations.

After A HIPAA Violation – Lessons Learned From VUMCHealthcare providers can take some notes from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Through an internal audit, the organization was made aware of a breach of more than 3,000 patients’ data from May 2015 to December 2016. The steps taken by the University to remedy the situation and maintain relationships with its patients are noteworthy.

As required by the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act of a covered entity, the VUMC notified patients and reported the breach to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to be investigated by the OCR.

Read the entire article here, HIPAA Violation Damage Control Tips — Communication Matters

via the fine folks at Lua Messaging