HIPAA Compliant Messaging for Home Healthcare

Providing medical care comes with many obstacles, even in a traditional hospital setting. Providing these services outside of a central location can only cause those complications to increase. Home health professionals are on the go, aiding patients in their homes, where quick and safe communication and the correct medical information is vital. Lua’s HIPAA compliant messaging app is able to provide a quick and easy to use communication solution for the home healthcare industry.

Quick and AccountableInstant mobile communication helps coordinators at headquarters notify providers in the field of their next move, schedule changes, urgent visits, etc. Mobile messaging apps with read receipts increase accountability – cutting out the follow up work of making sure the recipient knows the change of course or cancellation. The same goes for agency-wide alerts like emergencies or closures. Lua’s Broadcasts allow for broad communication within the entire network or users or specific groups that are conveniently set up for your organization, be it by departments, specific teams, or even service regions.

Close the Communication GapLack of communication between healthcare providers can be detrimental to the health and well-being of patients. Lua helps your home healthcare organization close the gaps in treatment and communication by providing a way to instantly share patient updates to all related care providers, inside and outside of the home care agency, so that everyone is on the same page.

