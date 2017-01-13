Home Collaboration HIPAA Compliant Messaging for Home Healthcare

HIPAA Compliant Messaging for Home Healthcare

0
HIPAA Compliant Messaging for Home Healthcare
0

Providing medical care comes with many obstacles, even in a traditional hospital setting. Providing these services outside of a central location can only cause those complications to increase. Home health professionals are on the go, aiding patients in their homes, where quick and safe communication and the correct medical information is vital. Lua’s HIPAA compliant messaging app is able to provide a quick and easy to use communication solution for the home healthcare industry.

Quick and AccountableInstant mobile communication helps coordinators at headquarters notify providers in the field of their next move, schedule changes, urgent visits, etc. Mobile messaging apps with read receipts increase accountability – cutting out the follow up work of making sure the recipient knows the change of course or cancellation. The same goes for agency-wide alerts like emergencies or closures. Lua’s Broadcasts allow for broad communication within the entire network or users or specific groups that are conveniently set up for your organization, be it by departments, specific teams, or even service regions.

Close the Communication GapLack of communication between healthcare providers can be detrimental to the health and well-being of patients. Lua helps your home healthcare organization close the gaps in treatment and communication by providing a way to instantly share patient updates to all related care providers, inside and outside of the home care agency, so that everyone is on the same page.

Read the entire article here, HIPAA Compliant Messaging for Home Healthcare — Communication Matters

via the fine folks at Lua Messaging

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Collaboration
Data Center
Desktop
Mobile
LUA
LUA Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, saving you time. However, texting alone is not secure enough or compliant - exposing organizations to HIPAA violations. Lua provides you with all of the benefits of texting and more, but in a secure environment. Lua also increases staff productivity and streamlines your workflow. Get the leading HIPAA compliant messaging solution that employees will love and IT can trust.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]

    read more
    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    Downloads

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Download AppEnsure: Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop.  AppEnsure is a Citrix Startup Accelerator company! AppEnsure provides APM for IT Operations to proactively manage end-user experience. AppEnsure uniquely correlates the real end-user response time experience with the application-delivery infrastructure performance, providing contextual, actionable intelligence to reduce resolution time by 95% of […]

      read more
      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484322567_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Technology Superhero Video Trailer

          In an IT-World where desktop management can become rapidly time consuming and inefficient, you’re facing the dawn of a dark management existence. In these times someone special is needed…. via the fine folks at IGEL Technology! Learn more: Download IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) IGEL Data Sheets IGEL Case Studies IGEL White Papers

          read more
          1484276971_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: How To Use the Print Detective Tool

          1484267533_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Server Management with Syskit

          1484071033_maxresdefault.jpg

          Why you should attend VeeamON 2017 Video – by Mike Resseler

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video