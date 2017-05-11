Venture capital is an exciting business – helping entrepreneurs bring their ideas to fruition is challenging and fulfilling. At Highland Capital Partners, we do this by leveraging deep industry domain expertise to provide just the right combination of strategic guidance and hands-on leadership to help turn ideas into industry-leading companies.

As you can imagine, our core business takes up all our time, and our resources. We have to be focused on helping our companies grow; we don’t have extra time or resources to spend maintaining storage infrastructure. Our IT budget and staff are very efficient, and we need a very scalable storage solution that doesn’t demand a lot of manual management and minimizes our data center footprint. This was what motivated us recently to replace our Dell Compellent storage.

We had some pretty stringent requirements for our next system. It started with supporting all our workloads without a break in service, including a VMware environment and production apps with performance demands like Microsoft SQL Server.

Read the entire article here, Highland Capital Partners Reduces On-Prem Storage Footprint, Goes Hybrid with ClearSky Data

via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.