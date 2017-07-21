High Performance Citrix NetScaler in the Cloud

As the enterprise begins its shift to the cloud and architects begin mapping and sizing infrastructure to support their application requirements, they’re presented with the limitless of capacity of the cloud. Since the cloud is highly elastic and can easily scale resources out, is it really necessary to provision a single NetScaler VPX instance in the cloud that can support high performance?

Since the cloud is highly elastic and can easily scale resources out, is it really necessary to provision a single NetScaler VPX instance in the cloud that can support high performance?

Despite the current trend shifting towards micro-service delivery across distributed application architectures, traditional application environments are also moving to the cloud and require higher bandwidth support. One of our larger service provider customers made a compelling business case for this as they began planning for moving their Citrix VDI infrastructure into AWS. They are a well-known online travel booking site and support several agents across the globe who require access to this environment.

Concurrency was the key factor in sizing a NetScaler instance that not only served as the gateway to their Storefront environment, but also facilitated load distribution and traffic management across their back end VDA servers.

Read the entire article here, High Performance NetScaler in the Cloud

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.