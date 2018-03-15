High Availability for SAP HANA in Public Clouds

For organizations running production applications, it is essential to provide 99.999% uptime for their mission critical applications and deploy their applications in a highly available configuration so that services are accessible at all times. This translates to accounting for all services within the application stack including storage, networking, and each service required to keep the application remaining online and active.

High Availability (HA) technology for Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA is now supported on strategic Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service providers (CCSPs), starting with Microsoft Azure. The Red Hat High Availability Add-On is based on Pacemaker, an open source software clustering solution designed to protect the availability of applications. Support for HA works the same regardless of the deployment platform–bare metal or public clouds.

HA is needed for customer-facing apps that cannot be down more than 3 minutes. HA is essential in cases where SAP HANA is the database supporting SAP S/4HANA transactions or real-time and mission-critical analytics.

Via the fine folks at Red Hat.