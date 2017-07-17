Hey, EMA Report on ITSM: You Had Me at “Hub”

I was only the second sentence into Enterprise Management Associates’ Next-Generation IT Service Management research report when the hunger pangs struck. The sentence read:

“As this research shows, in many organizations ITSM is becoming a hub of innovation…”

Mmmmm, hub. I pictured myself at the Hub & Spoke Diner near downtown Salt Lake City, pounding down slices of lemon pound cake French toast, which, I imagine, could be also home-delivered through the aptly named Grubhub service that helps you “find and order food from wherever you are.”

From there I digressed to researching the etymology of “hub.”

A wheelwright’s word for “solid center of a wheel” from the 1640s, it took on the meaning of “center of interest or activity or importance” when it appeared in the writings of Oliver Wendell Holmes in 1858: “The Boston State-House is the hub of the solar system.” [Holmes, “Autocrat of the Breakfast Table”]

Pivot, axis, fulcrum, middle, core, heart, focal point, nucleus, nerve center

