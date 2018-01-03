Hey Citrix XenApp 6.5 Customers, It’s Time for a Cloud App Solution!

In my last blog we talked about the top 3 considerations for addressing Citrix XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL), which is approaching in June 2018. It’s coming at you fast and it’s really time to get serious about where you go from here. As we talk with prospects and industry analysts about virtual app, desktop and GPU workstation requirements, the message is loud and clear: Organizations want to streamline if not eliminate data center infrastructure. Let’s take a look why an “all-cloud” approach makes the most sense for so many organizations.

You Have a Need for Speed (& Agility)

As consumers, our world has changed dramatically in less than 10 years, with iPhones, Android, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Uber, AirBnB, Snapchat, and so many other innovations.

End users are demanding that same agility, speed, and innovation from IT. Gone are the days when a business unit would come to IT with a project, take months to define requirements, evaluate vendors for 6-9 months, implement for 6-9 months, and then run a production system for years with minimal upgrades. Today, a business leader is more likely to seek out a SaaS solution that they can test in a month, sign up for a small pilot and then expand as necessary. Solution updates are delivered automatically by the SaaS vendor.