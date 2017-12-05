Shadow IT has always had a negative connotation within IT. It can easily lead to out of control off-premises application development and deployments hitting the business as an unexpected expense. And of course, there’s the problem of potentially unsecured data being hosted around the globe. Yet remember, shadow IT grew out of a legitimate need for developers and other employees who were trying to do a better job faster.

HPE OneSphere – the light for shadow IT

Scrolling through my Twitter feed yesterday, I found an interesting interview posted by TechNative that featured Dana Gardner, Senior Analyst at Interarbor Solutions. He was commenting on HPE’s recent announcement of HPE OneSphere, the industry’s first multi-cloud management solution. He described HPE OneSphere as taking shadow IT, something that has routinely been viewed as a negative and turning it into a positive.

Referring to how developers and IT operators both benefit from HPE OneSphere, Gardner said, “You can go out there and find the cloud services and model you like, let us know what it is, let us make sure it is within our wheelhouse of requirements for security and cost, let us keep track of what you are doing, so it takes shadow IT out of the shadows and makes it a legitimate way to do business.”

Read the entire article here, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Community – Taking Shadow IT Out of the Shadows

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.