Helpdesk functionality added to VMware Horizon 7.2

In the management console of VMware Horizon we missed some features. One of the features was the ability to support the user. Administrator who deploy desktops or want to manage the environment from a technical point of view can use this console. Citrix has been working hard on their support or helpdesk consoles since the release of the 7 version. VMware was running behind and it is good to notice they are releasing the helpdesk functionality in Horizon 7. In this blog I wil show the details of the helpdesk functionality.

Helpdesk / servicedesk / support

When issues occur in a virtual environment user are impacted. We can’t design an environment without ever having an issue, marketing might want you to believe that but we can’t. When issue occur we looked that the matter from a technical point of view. If we deployed UEM as well we worked with that console to resolve user issues. The console did not report latency issues or CPU load, making it hard to help users.

VMware’s offering

In the next release VMware will offer the helpdesk functionality integrated with VMware Horizon 7, there is no extra install for this as it will work straight out of the box. The helpdesk feature will be available for the Horizon Enterprise and Horizon Apps Advanced edition. The standard license, sold here often, will not have a helpdesk option. I hope the rethink that decision. you can localize the console to all the languages VMware Horizon supports.

via Rob Beekmans.net