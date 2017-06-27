HCI Requires a More Intelligent Approach to Balancing Software and Hardware
The only thing harder to achieve than striking a balance, is maintaining it. Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is defined by the ability to unify compute and storage over a high-speed network residing in the same appliance. That approach not only makes it simpler to manage IT by employing appliances; it makes it easier to scale systems out over time to meet demand for increased compute and storage resources as needed across all our Dell EMC XC Series and VxRail appliances.
While software drives more and more features in the HCI environment, the single biggest misconception is that somehow this is completely independent of the underlying hardware. Via hard-won experience within the Converged Platforms and Solutions Division (CPSD) of Dell EMC, we know nothing could be further from the truth; a fact we plan to showcase conclusively later this month at the .NEXT 2017 conference being hosted by Nutanix in Washington, D.C.
The Unique Dell EMC Advantage
Vendors that take a “software-only” approach to HCI are relying on general purpose servers that have been designed primarily for compute. The challenge is that, when it comes to optimizing HCI deployments, the storage subsystem also needs to be designed for performance and reliability. Scale-out solutions require data to be distributed across autonomous drives that provide consistent levels of cache performance. Creating a server design that embraces this need and selecting the right drives ensures performance and reliability. In contrast, the typical industry general-purpose server is designed to optimize the highest average level of performance available for compute. In fact, when it comes to HCI capabilities, not all servers are created equal; a fact we’ll see when we deliver our next-generation 14G servers later this year.
