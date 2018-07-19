HCI or Not? Understand the Datrium solution in a 3 minutes read

As a newer market player that implements a game-changing architecture that accelerates applications, simplifies infrastructure management, and combine data protection in a single solution I am frequently asked what precisely Datrium does, and if Datrium is HCI or not.

Is Datrium HCI or Not? A duality dilemma.

If you view HCI as being the physical bundling of computing and storage, and sometimes networking (NFV) in a single box, maybe it’s not. However, if you consider HCI as the seamless and delightful user experience to operate data centers that enact similarities with public clouds such as pay-as-you-go and simplicity, then yes.

The reality is that Gartner integrated systems Magic Quadrant doesn’t exist anymore and they created a new one for HCI that encompasses all systems that behave like the public cloud. I am starting to use ‘Legacy HCI’ to designate the first HCI systems to hit the market and operate as a hardware building block, but are now seeing newcomers, not only Datrium, with modern architectures that provide comparable and better benefits.

This HCI or Convergence journey is only getting started, and we have entered the 2nd generation now. We call ourselves OCI (Open Convergence), but Gartner will still place us in the HCI bucket.

