HCI or Not? Understand the Datrium solution in a 3 minutes read

HCI or Not? Understand the Datrium solution in a 3 minutes read
As a newer market player that implements a game-changing architecture that accelerates applications, simplifies infrastructure management, and combine data protection in a single solution I am frequently asked what precisely Datrium does, and if Datrium is HCI or not.

Is Datrium HCI or Not? A duality dilemma.

If you view HCI as being the physical bundling of computing and storage, and sometimes networking (NFV) in a single box, maybe it’s not. However, if you consider HCI as the seamless and delightful user experience to operate data centers that enact similarities with public clouds such as pay-as-you-go and simplicity, then yes.

The reality is that Gartner integrated systems Magic Quadrant doesn’t exist anymore and they created a new one for HCI that encompasses all systems that behave like the public cloud. I am starting to use ‘Legacy HCI’ to designate the first HCI systems to hit the market and operate as a hardware building block, but are now seeing newcomers, not only Datrium, with modern architectures that provide comparable and better benefits.

This HCI or Convergence journey is only getting started, and we have entered the 2nd generation now. We call ourselves OCI (Open Convergence), but Gartner will still place us in the HCI bucket.

Read the entire article here, HCI or Not? Understand the Datrium solution in a 3 minutes read – myvirtualcloud.net

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.

