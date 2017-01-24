HCI Comparison updated with SimpliVity 3.6.1 and Atlantis HyperScale HS-339
With significant changes occurring almost daily in the SDS / HCI market (HPE’s acquisition announcement of SimpliVity yesterday proves this once again) – our “always online” comparisons seem to become more relevant with every passing day! Visitor numbers and “open community curation” have increased significantly (thanks to all – please keep it coming!!)
Thanks to Lead Consultant Herman Rutten for providing the latest updates to the respective technology tracks – access the updated online comparison here :
Simplivity OmniStack
SimpliVity very recently briefed WhatMatrix on the latest improvements of their platform. As always the interactive session was very insightful. Here is a brief summary of the most important bits that have changed in version 3.6.1:
Read the entire article here, HCI Comparison updated with SimpliVity 3.6.1 and Atlantis HyperScale HS-339
via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper