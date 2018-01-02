HCI And SDS Front-Runners Are Innovating At Top Speed

Early December both Nutanix (rated #1 HCI) and DataCore (rated #1 SDS) released new versions of their software stack. The flurry of enhancements to these platforms shows that innovation in the SDS/HCI space is very much alive and not expected to come to a halt any time soon.

As a matter of fact, we’ll soon look back and reflect on how the SDS/HCI market and its inhabitants fared in 2017, evaluate the individual platforms included in our current line-up, and provide you with our view on what to expect in 2018 and beyond!

“Keep your eyes peeled for the “SDS/HCI Landscape Report Q1 2018”

(in the meanwhile you can review the previous report here)

Back to the product updates – here are the highlights of what has been improved and added:

Nutanix AOS v5.5

