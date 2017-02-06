Have you heard the industry’s reaction to HPE’s SimpliVity acquisition?

Since Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced its plan to acquire SimpliVity a few weeks ago, the press and industry analysts’ coverage of the acquisition has been incredible. News outlets that have covered the announcement include Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Tech Crunch.

The acquisition of SimpliVity adds huge value to HPE’s already robust hyperconverged portfolio. SimpliVity, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Westborough, MA, offers software-defined, hyperconverged infrastructure designed from the ground up to meet the needs of enterprise customers. This on-premises technology infrastructure provides enterprise-class performance, data protection, and resiliency. The combined HPE and SimpliVity portfolio will offer a rich set of enterprise data services across hyperconverged, 3PAR storage, composable infrastructure and multi-cloud offerings.

Check out what some of the reaction has been across the industry since announcing the acquisition:

“As a combined entity, HPE and SimpliVity will benefit from portfolio and go-to-market depth and investment scale rivalled by few and needed to keep pace with customer workload deployment patterns and rapidly emerging pain points.” – Krista Macomber, How HPE Aims to Increase Market Share in Hyper Converged Space

“If you put SimpliVity’s infrastructure expertise together with HPE’s Azure Stack knowledge, you get one heck of a product. Instantly, SimpliVity becomes a realistic counter to Nutanix’s hybrid cloud ambitions, and a very real threat to VMware. HPE gets to ship more boxes and Microsoft just keeps on winning. They already have the best hybrid cloud solution out there, so anything that makes it better is, at this point, just gravy.”- Trevor Pott,The Fallout From HPE’s Acquisition of SimpliVity

