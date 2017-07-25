Harvest Millions in Savings by Automating Software License Reclamation
Software licenses and maintenance are big line items in most IT budgets. Upwards of 30% of IT budgets are dedicated to software projects. Software is an asset that improves productivity, builds relationships with customers, and enables companies to move faster than their competition. Applications are downloaded and installed widely across organizations, sometime for short projects, or to solve a specific problem. But once it has served its purpose, and is no longer needed, that software often lays idle on the device consuming a license and being covered under maintenance. For IT organizations looking to reduce spending, this unused or under used software is an easy target and can be a source of tremendous savings.
Harvesting or reclaiming software is the act of reducing the consumption of software licenses in an organisation so that they can be reused when needed. In this blog I review the traditional approach to re-harvesting end user software licenses, its limitations and explain how this must be automated to have the biggest impact on reducing spending.
Traditional Software Re-harvesting
The traditional approach to re-harvesting software involves four basic steps, which I’ve listed below. This approach is often manual and might be taken in the form of a re-harvesting project, where high value applications are targeted for re-harvesting:
Read the entire article here, Harvest Millions in Savings by Automating Software License Reclamation
via the fine folks at Flexera Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]
Share this:
‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper