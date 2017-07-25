Home Applications Harvest Millions in Savings by Automating Software License Reclamation

Harvest Millions in Savings by Automating Software License Reclamation

Harvest Millions in Savings by Automating Software License Reclamation
Software licenses and maintenance are big line items in most IT budgets.  Upwards of 30% of IT budgets are dedicated to software projects.  Software is an asset that improves productivity, builds relationships with customers, and enables companies to move faster than their competition.  Applications are downloaded and installed widely across organizations, sometime for short projects, or to solve a specific problem.  But once it has served its purpose, and is no longer needed, that software often lays idle on the device consuming a license and being covered under maintenance.  For IT organizations looking to reduce spending, this unused or under used software is an easy target and can be a source of tremendous savings.

Harvesting or reclaiming software is the act of reducing the consumption of software licenses in an organisation so that they can be reused when needed.  In this blog I review the traditional approach to re-harvesting end user software licenses, its limitations and explain how this must be automated to have the biggest impact on reducing spending.

Traditional Software Re-harvesting

The traditional approach to re-harvesting software involves four basic steps, which I’ve listed below.  This approach is often manual and might be taken in the form of a re-harvesting project, where high value applications are targeted for re-harvesting:

Read the entire article here, Harvest Millions in Savings by Automating Software License Reclamation

via the fine folks at Flexera Software

Applications
Flexera Software
Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader in licensing, installation and compliance for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products.
