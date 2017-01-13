Hardware Asset Management with ServiceDesk Plus – Video

ServiceDesk Plus is a game-changing IT help desk software which is used by more than 100,000 service desks across 185 countries. This video series will help you get the most out of ServiceDesk Plus.

In this video, you will learn about,

Hardware asset discovery/scanning techniques – 2:20

Product & product type – 7:07

Assigning assets to end users – 8:47

Distributed asset scan – 11:48

Remote control – 13:31

Barcode scanning – 14:38

Purchase order & requests – 18:21

Asset groups – 19:54

