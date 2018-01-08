Happy New Year from your team at Turbonomic. You helped make 2017 an epic year for us and we want to make sure you understand how much we appreciate it!

Thank You!

Thank you for your business and direction over the year. The rate and pace of IT Transformation showed no signs of slowing in 2017 and we’re all expecting this trend to continue for the foreseeable future. As one of our customers, you remain the single most important source of guidance for us and it edifies the steps we take to ensure Customer Success is woven into the fabric of our daily Turbonomic activities!

Thank you also for your patience and advice as we have scaled. As with any rapidly growing company, sometimes the pace of growth itself can impede the ability to deliver the type of success required by each customer. Taking the time to rethink customer engagement, reframe customer success and redefine shared goals has been a key part of our growth strategy. You’ve enabled us to do this – and I cannot thank you enough!

2017 Turbonomic Investments and Achievements

With your commitment throughout 2017, we’ve made massive investments, informed by your perspectives, into Turbonomic’s Product, Engineering and Customer Success infrastructure. This is fundamental to our strategy of making your Turbonomic experience the best vendor experience possible. To be more specific, thanks to you, we have:

Read the entire article here, Happy New Year to our Turbonomic Customers! What’s Your Resolution?

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!