Happy New Year from IGEL! Meet Me at the Endpoint for a Virtual Toast!

The New Year dawns bright with expectation, the promise of a healthy and happy year ahead for all our partners in virtualization around the globe. What will the year 2018 bring to us in the VDI universe? No one can predict 100 percent, but we have made some thoughtful educated guesses as to what we see as key evolutionary trends in 2018. Please share your comments with us. We would love to hear whether you agree or have a different viewpoint. Here are our thoughts:

VDI will see healthy growth. Enterprises will continue to choose VDI as the best solution for serving a remote and distributed workforce. This will become even more important as the millennial workforce is completely mobile device oriented and the traditional desktop orientation for them simply does not exist.

DaaS will start to show momentum. Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) will gain strength, particularly as small-to-medium size businesses look at outsourcing VDI solutions. DaaS will become a viable, economically attractive alternative to locally implemented VDI deployments.

DaaS-friendly endpoint solutions will thrive. DaaS opens the door for endpoint management software solutions that support the flexibility DaaS offers. Freeing themselves from hardware investments, and employing endpoint management software and DaaS, gives enterprises the ability to be more nimble and effective at budget control.

Read the entire article here, Happy New Year! Meet Me at the Endpoint for a Virtual Toast!

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology.

Learn more: