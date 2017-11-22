This has been a remarkable year in Veeam’s history, one in which we received recognition from the world’s leading analysts, as well as the confirmation of different industries’ leaders in terms of customer satisfaction. We are committed to delivering the #1 Availability for any app, any data on any cloud and our customers are at the core of our innovation efforts.

Therefore, we are grateful to all of you for being with Veeam and, in the holiday spirit, we are happy to offer six lucky winners a fully paid trip to a VeeamON 2018 event organized in your respective region. All you have to do is to REGISTER ON OUR WEBSITE for a chance to WIN! A fully paid trip to a VeeamON 2018 event includes round-trip flights, accommodation in a top-rated hotel near the event venue and full access to the event.

VeeamON 2018: It’s all about Availability

At the VeeamON 2018 event series you will live the full Availability experience: Discover the latest Availability trends from Veeam experts and industry visionaries, take your knowledge to the next level through the breakout sessions and find out first about new products in our portfolio. Moreover, VeeamON sites are the right place to connect with IT pro fellows and Veeam-valued sponsors and partners. For more details about our VeeamON events, please check: VeeamON Chicago, VeeamON Forum EMEA and VeeamON Forum Sydney.

Read the entire article here, Happy Holidays! Win a FREE trip to a VeeamON 2018 event

Via the fine folks at Veeam/a>.