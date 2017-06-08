Hands On Lab: Introduction to Microsoft SQL Server in AWS – Tech Talk Video

You can use AWS services like Amazon EC2 and Amazon RDS to quickly build, deploy, scale and manage your SQL Server databases, which helps you build more agile applications. This session will cover best practices for running SQL Server on AWS. We will discuss how to choose between Amazon EC2 and Amazon RDS. The lab portion of this webinar will lead you through the steps to launch and configure your first Microsoft SQL Server instance on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) and connect it to Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio.

Join the hands-on-lab webinar and receive access to valuable online training. After the webinar, you can take your learning even further with free access to advanced and expert-level labs.

Learning Objectives:

Create an Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) SQL Server instance

Connect to the RDS instance using Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio

Import data into the database

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).