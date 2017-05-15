Self-driving cars need AI, and we delivered big on AI at the GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley this week.

During his keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang made a host of announcements that will change how the automotive industry designs, builds and drives its cars.

Chief among these was the unveiling of Volta, the world’s most advanced GPU architecture, which will fuel the forthcoming DRIVE PX Xavier AI car supercomputer. Xavier is a complete system-on-chip that integrates a next-generation CPU, Volta GPU and our new Tensor Cores.

Toyota Chooses NVIDIA DRIVE PX

Huang also announced that Toyota, legendary for its high standards and priority on safety, has selected NVIDIA DRIVE PX for autonomous vehicles.

Toyota will use NVIDIA AI hardware and software for autonomous driving systems that will enhance the capabilities of autonomous driving systems planned for market introduction within the next few years.

Read the entire article here, GTC Showcases How AI Is Driving Autonomous Vehicles

