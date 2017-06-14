Group Policy Settings Reference for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop V1.03

Excel file has been updated with settings for XenApp/XenDesktop 7.14.

If you find any errors or omissions, please send an email to [email protected]

We hope you find the Excel file with all the policy settings and Citrix related ADMX files useful.

You can always find the most current Excel file by going to http://carlwebster.com/where-to-get-copies-of-the-documentation-scripts/