Group Policy Settings Reference for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop V1.03
Excel file has been updated with settings for XenApp/XenDesktop 7.14.
If you find any errors or omissions, please send an email to [email protected]
We hope you find the Excel file with all the policy settings and Citrix related ADMX files useful.
You can always find the most current Excel file by going to http://carlwebster.com/where-to-get-copies-of-the-documentation-scripts/
Read the entire article here, Group Policy Settings Reference for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop V1.03
via Carl Webster
