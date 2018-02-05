Great New Update to the Analyze Logon Duration Script with ControlUp

A new and most welcomed update to our most popular script, which I have written – Analyze Logon Duration – has been released.

You’ll find two major aspects that are new in the updated script:

The Analyze Logon Duration script now fully supports Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. In an effort to make things easier and streamline the process, I have merged my two existing scripts Analyze Logon Duration and Analyze XenDesktop Logon Duration.

The updated script, when run, will prompt you with a new screen as it is attempting to communicate with your Citrix Broker.

This is what it will look like:

Read the entire article here, Great New Update to the Analyze Logon Duration Script

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.