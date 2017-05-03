Home Desktop Great Expectations: Returning to the Virtualization Universe

IGEL North America CEO Jed Ayres and I met a decade ago as we led sales and marketing teams to drive the emerging virtualization environment at separate companies.  We rode the wave of Server, Application and Desktop virtualization that opened the door to cost-effective, alternative endpoint solutions.

That’s why joining IGEL as Vice President of Sales feels like a homecoming of sorts. After seven years exploring other technologies (Converged Infrastructure, Open Source, PaaS, IaaS, CI/CD, et al.), I’m joining what most people know as a Thin Client company.  To be sure, Thin Clients are paying the bills today.  But what lies down the road?  If last year’s YoY Software growth of 95% is any indication, a lot of exciting things lie ahead.

IGEL is an innovative company that understands that endpoint management software is the key to delivering powerful virtual desktops and that a robust channel is the preferred way to integrate this software into the larger VDI and XaaS environment.

Read the entire article here, Great Expectations: Returning to the Virtualization Universe

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems.

