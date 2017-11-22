Home Desktop GPUs Power Groundbreaking VR Experience

GPUs Power Groundbreaking VR Experience

GPUs Power Groundbreaking VR Experience
If you’ve ever dabbled in Latin poetry, you may have stumbled upon Ovid’s Metamorphoses. Its tales of transformation and reality have fascinated artists for centuries.

In a similar theme, a new artwork, La Dispersion du Fils, tells the story of Actaeon — a hunter who’s turned into a stag by the goddess Diana and devoured by his own hounds.

Just as Ovid’s original work blurs the lines of reality, this new piece immerses viewers in the metamorphosis thanks to a 360-degree omnistereoscopic VR system and living 3D “tapestries” of moving images, constructed entirely in real time.

The work was created by Jean Michel Bruyère, Matthew McGinity, Delphine Varas, Thierry Arredondo and the LFK(s) artist collective.

A New Form of Immersive Experience

The impressive artwork demands an impressive display system. The Advanced Visualisation and Interaction Environment (AVIE), developed at the iCinema Centre of the University of New South Wales, provides just that.

AVIE is constructed of a cylindrical screen 10x 4 meters, with 12 projectors and a 13-channel surround sound system, and can immerse an audience of up to 30 people in a single shared virtual environment.

Via the fine folks at NVIDIA.

