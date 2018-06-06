GPUs Help Dengue Fever Researchers Slow Time

Nicknamed “breakbone fever,” illnesses caused by the dengue virus are not only as painful as they sound, but also occur in hundreds of millions of people per year, killing about 20,000 annually.

By using NVIDIA Tesla GPUs, however, a research team at Colorado State University is one step closer to preventing the replication of the disease – which currently has no cure — in the human body.

For three decades, scientists have known that the dengue virus survives due to replication of an enzyme called NS3, found in the dengue virus. But until now, no one has been able to find “binding sites” where drugs can influence the enzyme and inhibit genome replication to prevent the virus from making copies.

Manipulating time

Previous supercomputer simulations of NS3 weren’t much help to scientists. To find binding sites of the enzyme, researchers needed to visually simulate how NS3 works on a molecular scale. But the best timescales only ranged from tens to hundreds of nanoseconds – far too brief to precisely capture steps of the replication process.

These problems meant that drugs currently identified to inhibit NS3 weren’t specific enough to be truly effective, and could also have significant side effects due to interactions with other cellular proteins.

