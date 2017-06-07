GPUs Can Kick 3D Printing Into High Gear
Three-dimensional printing has opened up new possibilities in fields like manufacturing, architecture, engineering and construction.
But when the objects to be printed become complex, limitations kick in. Challenges in 3D printing include multiple colors, differing densities and the use of a mix of materials.
At last month’s GPU Technology Conference, HP Labs and NVIDIA described how they’ve worked together to overcome these challenges using NVIDIA’s new GVDB Voxel open source software development kit.
Jun Zeng, principal scientist for HP Labs, and Rama Hoetzlein, lead architect for GVDB Voxels, presented a statue of a human figure with wings that combined these challenging elements.
Simplified, their goal was to be able to 3D print the statue while adjusting the density of materials to account for external forces. That increased structural integrity where it’s needed, while minimizing the amount and weight of material needed to produce it.
Read the entire article here, GPUs Can Kick 3D Printing Into High Gear
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
