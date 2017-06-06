GPU-Powered Hockey Analytics Gives Teams an Edge
Baseball has the now legendary story of Moneyball, with the under-financed Oakland A’s outdueling big money teams by using sabermetrics to analyze player activity.
To match a game as fast and fluid as ice hockey, Toronto-based startup ICEBERG is aiming to write the future of the sport using analytics powered by computer vision and infused with AI.
The slightest competitive advantage can mean the difference between winning and losing in professional sports. It’s why powerful analytics tools for athletic teams, particularly in baseball and soccer, have become so widespread.
Ice hockey has missed out on the analytics revolution, largely because its speed and complexity have made a nuanced understanding of the data behind player positioning and activity all but impossible. However, Alex Martynov, CEO of ICEBERG, sees this as a golden market opportunity.
“I always felt that data was a crucial part of every industry, and I was amazed that baseball and soccer were into the data, but hockey and other sports were very far behind,” said Martynov.
In 2014, Martynov left his job as an analyst for a bank in Toronto, and began applying his analytical and statistical skills to the sport he loved so much.
Read the entire article here, GPU-Powered Hockey Analytics Gives Teams an Edge
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper