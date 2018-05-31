GPU Computing Transforming Trillion-Dollar Industries, NVIDIA CEO Says

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced HGX-2, a “building block” cloud-server platform that will let server manufacturers create more powerful systems around NVIDIA GPUs for high performance computing and AI.

It’s the latest addition to a computing platform that has grown 500x more powerful in five years and is supported by an ecosystem that includes every computer maker and ISV, Huang said at the GPU Technology Conference Taiwan Wednesday.

GPUs are at the center of a computing ecosystem poised to transform multi-trillion-dollar industries around the world, Huang said. He described a string of breakthroughs in materials science, energy, and medicine that are just within reach with the addition of more computing power.

“Computing demand is greater than ever, so more than ever, we need this computing performance to continue to extend, we need to extend Moore’s law,” Huang told a packed house of more than 2,000 technologists, developers, researchers, government officials and media in Taipei. GTC Taiwan is the second of seven AI conferences NVIDIA will be holding in key tech centers this year.

