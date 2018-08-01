Home Applications Gotchas with Citrix Cloud

Gotchas with Citrix Cloud

Gotchas with Citrix Cloud
After spending a couple of days now with the best Citrix User Group in the world! (cugtech.no) I wanted to publish this blog post which was based on one of my sessions, which was about Citrix Cloud Gotchas. I got some personal feedback after the session because they felt like I delivered my honest feedback about the product in general and the current limitations, what works and what I feel that Citrix needs to improve on the product itself moving forward which I want to the blogs to focus about. Now the focus of this blog post is on the XenApp and XenDesktop offerings on Citrix Cloud, have another one on Analytics coming a bit later. Now some interesting fun facts about the backend architecture.

Backend:

Communication between the Control Plane and On-premises is done trough Cloud Connectors. The Cloud Connectors are just Windows Servers installed with that specific component.  Most of the backend services are running on Microsoft Azure and using a combination of App Service, Service Bus, Storage Blog and Virtual Infrastructure. The Control Plane is now available either in the US, EMEA or Asia Pacific, and the NGaaS Service is available in 12 regions worldwide and uses a form of GSLB with proximity to route users to the closest region. Because of the Service Bus architecture the cloud connector acts as a Service Bus Subscriber and listens for jobs from the control plane, therefore the Cloud Connector doesn’t need any public IP since traffic is never initiated from the Citrix Cloud down to the Cloud Connectors. Also with Citrix Cloud, the Cloud Connectors replace the DDC role and acts as the control point for the VDA’s but the Cloud Connector is stateless, unlike the DDC.

Read the entire article here, Gotchas with Citrix Cloud | Marius Sandbu

Via Marius Sandbu.

