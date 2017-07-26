Google Cloud Video: Using Google Apps Script to Automate G Suite (Next ’17 Rewind)
In this video, Colt McAnlis and Reto Meier review how to use Google Apps Script to automate G Suite. They discuss triggers, custom menu items, add-ons and other features that help you make Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and other G Suite tools work better to meet the needs of your organization.
Watch the full session video here: https://goo.gl/unj62p
