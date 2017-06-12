Google Cloud Video: On-Device Machine Learning: TensorFlow on Android (Next ’17 Rewind)
By combining TensorFlow with your mobile applications, you can create magical AI experiences for your users, based on their custom datasets. In this video, Reto Meier and Colt McAnlis recap Yufeng Guo’s Next ’17 session “On-Device Machine Learning: TensorFlow on Android.”
On-device machine learning: TensorFlow on Android full session video: https://goo.gl/d1gQ2X
This video is from the fine folks at Google Cloud.
